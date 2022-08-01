MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month in connection with a robbery on Wall Street. 29-year-old Rene Gonzalez Natividad has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Tampering with Evidence.

According to court documents, on July 24, an officer with the Midland Police Department was on patrol in the 3600 block of W Wall Street when he saw a man running away from Natividad. The officer stated he then saw Natividad catch up with the other man and punch him in the face.

The officer then tried to stop approach both men, but Natividad reportedly ran away. The victim, who was bleeding as a result of the assault, told investigators that Natividad approached him as he left a bar on Wall Street and robbed him at gunpoint. He stole and unknown amount of cash and also tried to steal the man’s cell phone and stated if he didn’t hand over the phone, he would “kill him”. That is when the victim ran away.

While the officer was speaking to the victim, Natividad reportedly returned to the scene and tried to open the passenger door of the officer’s patrol car. Eventually Natividad was placed him handcuffs and investigators later located the gun used in the robbery behind a nearby tree.

Natividad was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a combined $250,000 bond.