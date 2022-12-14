MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he was accused of threatening another driver with a firearm. 49-year-old Ruben Nales-Perez has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on November 30 a victim called 911 and said a driver in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck had threatened him with a gun during a road rage incident. The driver of that truck, later identified as Neles-Perez, was seen in the area of Loop 250 and Crestfield. A Midland PD detective in an unmarked car located the suspect and said he was driving erratically; the detective conducted a traffic stop and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators said they found a pistol and Neles-Perez admitted to getting into a verbal argument with the other driver but denied ever pulling out his weapon. In a subsequent interview with police, the driver of the other vehicle said Nales-Perez pulled up alongside him and began yelling, saying he’d been cut off in traffic. The victim said Nales-Perez then reached into his waistband and pulled out his gun.

Nales-Perez was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.