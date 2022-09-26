ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole a television set. 23-year-old Axtin Wood has been charged with Burglary.

According to court documents, on September 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a shelter on Lincoln after employees called 911 to report a prowler. Shelter employees, who help care for domestic violence victims staying on the property, described a man they saw jumping over their fence. The employees were concerned for the safety of their clients and thought someone had come to attack one of the victims in the shelter’s care.

Officers searched the area and found a suspect matching the accused prowler’s description traveling in a car with two other people. Officers saw a 55-inch television set inside the vehicle and recognized the prowler, identified as Wood, as a suspect in a burglary that had occurred the day before.

Investigators then spoke with the burglary victim who confirmed that Wood was her ex-boyfriend and she believed he was responsible for breaking into her home and stealing her tv- the same tv found with Wood during the traffic stop.

Wood, however, stated that he found the tv in an alley and assumed it was anyone who wanted to haul it away. Officers then spoke with one of the people riding in the car with Wood- that witness agreed that Wood had picked up the tv in an alley but wasn’t sure how it had ended up in the alley in the first place. The witness said that the day of the burglary, Wood approached him and another person while they were shopping at Dollar General, a few blocks away from the victim’s home. The witness said when they met up with Wood, he was “sweating profusely”- from the Dollar General, the trio took an Uber and Wood told the driver to “stop”. He said Wood then picked up the tv from an alley and placed it in the car.

Wood was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a $40,000 bond.