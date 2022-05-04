ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught on video stealing a package. Ginovon Rojas, 38, has been charged with mail theft and evading arrest.

According to an affidavit, on May 2, Rojas was caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a home in the 1000 block of Grandview. The homeowner saw the theft and tried to confront Rojas but he ran from the scene. The homeowner then flagged down an officer with the Odessa Police Department who was in a vehicle nearby and pointed to the suspect who was walking down the street.

At that point, the officer tried to stop Rojas, but Rojas reportedly ran away; he was later caught in the 1300 block of Bonham. Rojas was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Wednesday morning. His bond has been set at $4,000. According to jail records, Rojas has been arrested multiple times since 2001 on charges such as drug possession, burglary, and assault.