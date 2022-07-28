MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she was caught on camera stealing packages. Laquita Lashay Gray, 43, has been charged with Mail Theft.

On July 25, a property manager from an apartment on S Lamesa Road called 911 to report that Gray was seen stealing two Amazon packages that had just been delivered to an apartment home.

Officers later recovered both packages and returned to the victim. Gray was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on an unknown bond.