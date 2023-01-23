ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of stealing multiple packages was arrested last week thanks to security video and help from witnesses. Hector Santos has been charged with Mail Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, on January 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Donatello Street after the homeowner said a package valued at more than $200 had been stolen from his porch. A witness to the incident told investigators that a man in a white sedan was linked to the theft and provided a license plate number; investigators said the vehicle was registered to Santos.

After Santos was identified as a possible suspect, officers said they viewed his Facebook profile and discovered that he was using the social media platform to try and sell items that were identical to those stolen from the home on Donatello Street. Investigators then discovered that the same suspect had been connected to as many as nine similar thefts in the area.

On January 19, officers arrested Santos on a warrant and said he was found with a glass methamphetamine pipe as well as 2 grams of the drug. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $8,000 bond.

Following Santos’ arrest, OPD recovered many stolen items that were no longer in addressed packages. Anyone who believes they are the owner of anything pictured below is asked to call Detective Hughes at 432-335-3345.