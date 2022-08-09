MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he was caught on camera stealing packages from a woman’s front porch. Reginald Carter, 50, has been charged with Mail Theft.

On July 29, a woman called 911 after she received a Ring notification that someone was at her front door. An affidavit stated that when she checked her camera, she saw an unknown man stealing a package that had recently been delivered by Amazon. The victim told investigators she believed the same man had stolen packages from her porch before.

A detective assigned to the case then began reviewing the security video which showed the unknown man come onto the property, look in a window, then grab the package and leave. Investigators then reviewed another theft reported by the victim and said the suspect was the same in both cases. He was later identified as Carter. Investigators then asked the victim if she knew Carter- she said she had never met him and was not sure why he was targeting her home.

Carter was arrested on a warrant on August 4 and later released on an unknown bond.