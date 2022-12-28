ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a series of crashes. Alez Gaona Soto Jr., 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, elevated to a felony because of at least two prior drunk driving conviction, as well as Duty on Striking an Unattended Vehicle.

According to an affidavit, on December 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 3900 block of Tanglewood to investigate a “major crash”. At the scene, investigators found Soto behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram that had sustained heavy front end damage after crashing into a tree. Officers also found two other parked vehicles about 200 feet away and said that Soto crashed into the parked vehicles and left the scene before eventually hitting a tree.

Officers said Soto smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes- they also reportedly found a half empty bottle of pineapple vodka in the center console. Investigators said Soto refused to perform a series of field sobriety tests; he was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $15,500 bond.