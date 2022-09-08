ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and then left the scene of a crash. Antonio Deanda Saenz, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

According to an affidavit, on September 2, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was called to the 400 block of E 48th Street in reference to a hit and run crash after a woman said someone in a gold Ford F-150 crashed into her vehicle and left the scene. She said the driver of the Ford had gotten stuck amid ongoing road construction on Dixie Boulevard.

When the officer arrived at the intersection of 48th Street and Dixie Boulevard, he saw the truck stuck on top of a large mound of dirt. He then saw Saenz outside the vehicle trying to get back in. The officer stated Saenz was unsteady on his feet, had red and bloodshot eyes, and smelled strongly of alcohol. Saenz reportedly admitted he had been drinking and the officer noticed several empty cans of beer on the ground near the truck

Saenz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $1,000 bond.