ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and fell asleep in the middle of an intersection. Juan Silva, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxication with at least two previous DWI convictions. He has also been charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 3:30 in the morning on April 4, an officer with the Odessa Police Department found Silva passed out behind the wheel of a Ford F-350 truck in the middle of the intersection of N Grandview Avenue and E Yukon Road. The officer stated the vehicle was stopped in the intersection and that the vehicle was still in drive. Silva’s foot was resting on the brake.

The officer said when he woke Silva from his nap, he saw Silva hide a pistol between the driver’s seat and the center console, hence the weapons charge.

Silva then exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday evening. His bond has been set at $16,500.