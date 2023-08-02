ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and left the scene of a crash. Elrick Lopez, 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 29, officers were called to the 1100 block of W 13th Street after someone called 911 and said an unknown driver crashed into her parked vehicle and left the scene. Investigators said the woman’s Buick was parked along the curb when it was struck. The Buick then lurched forward and then crashed into another parked vehicle leaving both cars badly damaged.

Investigators said they found a grill from a Nissan at the scene of the crash; a bumper from the same Nissan was later found in the 1100 block of Center Avenue.

Meanwhile, additional officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of E 11th Street and said the driver, later identified as Lopez, was allegedly drunk behind the wheel. The Nissan Lopez was driving reportedly had “severe” front-end damage and the parts found at multiple locations fit “perfectly”, investigators said.

Lopez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $2,000 bond.