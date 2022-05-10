ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a car. 58-year-old Ernesto Melendez Fuentes has been charged with drunk driving with a previous conviction and drug possession.

According to an affidavit, around 1:25 on Tuesday morning, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw Fuentes run a red light at the intersection of Kermit Highway and W University Boulevard. During a traffic stop, the officer noticed Fuentes had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

Fuentes reportedly told the officer he’d had “three more drinks” than he should have. The officer stated Fuentes failed a Field Sobriety Test and that he swayed while standing and was unable to walk without stumbling. Police also found Fuentes in possession of cocaine.

Fuentes was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond had not yet been set. Jail records revealed Fuentes has been arrested a dozen times since 1998 for drunk driving, possession, and evading arrest. According to the affidavit, Fuentes has been convicted of drunk driving at least twice.