MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into another driver. Scott Anthony Bogema, 50, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, around 11:30 p.m. on August 18, officers with the Midland Police Department pulled up behind Bogema on the N Loop 250 west Service Road. At a stop light, officers noticed that Bogema was idling too closely to a vehicle in front of him. When the light changed, the officers stated that Bogema was still following closely behind the other vehicle- the other driver appeared to try brake and move out of Bogema’s way. That’s when, Bogema reportedly changed lanes and then swerved into the side of the vehicle he had been following. The driver of the other vehicle was forced into another lane on impact.

The victim in the other car said she felt threatened by Bogema’s actions and requested a case number so she could pursue Bogema for compensation for the damages done to her vehicle. Officers stated the impact caused at least $2000 in damages, including a shattered side mirror as well as dents and scratches along the entire driver’s side.

Officers eventually pulled Bogema over and noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol. Bogema reportedly had slurred speech, blood shot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. When confronted, he admitted to having drinks at a “club”, but could not remember the name of the establishment. Officers then asked Bogema to perform a series of field sobriety tests, but he refused. He also would not consent to a breathalyzer test.

Bogema was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where investigators requested a warrant to draw his blood to determine his level of intoxication. He remained in custody as of Friday afternoon on a $15,000 bond. A mugshot for Bogema was not immediately available.