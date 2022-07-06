ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Daniel Anthony Chavez, 38, has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 400 block of E Odessa Street to investigate a “major” crash involving a vehicle that had rolled over. The caller told 911 operators that the driver of that vehicle had left the scene.

Officers later found the driver, identified as Chavez, hiding in the alley behind a bush. When investigators approached Chavez, they said they noticed the strong odor of alcohol.

Chavez reportedly admitted to police he was the driver of the rolled vehicle. Investigators said Chavez hit an unoccupied Ford Expedition before rolling.

Chavez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $3,000 bond.