MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a car and stole debit and credit cards. Julian Giles, 32, has been charged with auto burglary.

According to an affidavit, on May 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Fairmont Condos in the 4700 block of Boulder Avenue to investigate after a woman called 911 to report the incident. At the scene, the woman met with officers and said she and a neighbor had seen the suspect break into her vehicle.

The victim said she came downstairs and saw a man near her vehicle, with her belongings scattered on the ground near him. She said she approached the suspect, later identified as Giles, and asked him if he’d committed the crime, but Giles reportedly said no and walked away.

Police later found Giles walking in an alley near the scene of the crime and detained him. Giles reportedly denied he’d committed a crime, but officers found the victim’s bank cards in Giles’ backpack.

Giles was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $500 bond.