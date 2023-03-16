MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a burglary suspect.

According to MPD, an unknown woman hopped a fence and then used an unauthorized remote to open a garage door. She was caught on camera trying to enter the victim’s vehicle but left the scene when she discovered the security camera in the garage. Investigators said she might have had an accomplice waiting for her on the other side of the fence.

You can view the full video here and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 23220028. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.