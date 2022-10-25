ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend of three months. Zachary Carrasco, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on October 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block of E University after a neighbor called 911 and said people in a nearby apartment were fighting. At the scene, investigators met with a woman who said she and her boyfriend, identified as Carrasco, had been arguing since returning home from a wedding earlier that evening.

The victim said that verbal argument turned into a physical one when Carrasco approached her while she was lying on the bed and began to choke her. She said she broke free from his grasp and that is when he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her face into a dresser- she said he then shoved her into a bedroom wall with enough force to break the wall.

Carrasco was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $20,000.