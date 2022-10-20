ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing.

According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a hotel off Faudree Road after employees called 911 and reported that an unknown man was refusing to leave the property. Employees suspected the man was intoxicated and said he entered the hotel with a purse that he quickly abandoned after taking all the money inside and running away. Investigators quickly found the man, identified as Gandarilla, and said he had been hiding in an electrical room before being caught.

Because Gandarilla had discarded a Coach purse upon entering the hotel, investigators quickly connected him to a theft that had occurred that day at a Japanese steakhouse near the hotel. The victim in that case said she left her purse, full of money from that day’s tip, behind a counter; surveillance video reportedly showed Gandarilla walk behind the counter, grab the purse, and walk out of the exit.

Gandarilla was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $3,000 bond.