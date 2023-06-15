ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Russell Cellular located at 2810 N. County Road West.

According to a release by OPD, the theft occurred on May 16th at around 3pm. Investigation revealed than an unknown male suspect stole approximately $2,150 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000372. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.