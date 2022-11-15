ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly cashing fraudulent, possibly stolen, checks. Wesley Kemp, 44, has been charged with Forgery.

According to an affidavit, on November 7, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a bank on 42 Street after the branch manager called 911 and said a man was trying to cash a fraudulent check. The manager said the suspect, later identified as Kemp, was trying to cash a $4,461.22 check; she said she recognized Kemp because he had cashed another fraudulent check the week before. The company on which the checks were drawn said it had not yet reached that check number in its checkbook.

Kemp said he met an unknown man in Midland earlier in the month who gave him several checks to cash on his behalf. He said the man paid him $100 to cash the checks. Kemp also said he’d met with another unknown man that day and was going to receive another $100. He said to police, “all this did not seem right” and remarked that he planned to meet the unknown man at a store nearby and that he was “going to contact the FBI and let them know”.

Kemp was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $4,000 bond.