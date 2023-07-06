ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Christopher Wooten, 29, was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he turned himself in following a shooting at a local motel that left one woman injured. Now, an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 5:34 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to a shots fired call at Motel One, located at 2925 E Highway 80 SR North. At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Bronshayvia “Shay” Benson, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Benson was taken to a local hospital and is said to be stable.

While investigating, officers found ballistic evidence at the scene indicating that a 9mm weapon was used, but a gun was not found. Witnesses identified a man named “Chris” as the shooter; however, “Chris” was not located on the property.

A short time later, investigators received a call from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office stating that Wooten had contacted them, identified himself as the shooter, and was willing to turn himself in. Wooten met detectives at a Pilot gas station on S County Road West and Interstate 20 and was taken in for questioning.

In an interview with detectives, Wooten identified himself as a former ECSO jailer with firearms training. Wooten told investigators that he yelled at a man in the motel parking lot because he caught him assaulting “Shay”. He said after confronting the man, he was surrounded by several more men, which caused him to retreat to his motel room. Wooten said he barricaded himself in the bathroom as the men from the parking lot forced their way into his room. Investigators said that the bathroom door was badly damaged amid the confrontation.

Wooten said he was then forced from his room and that the group of men “advanced” toward him. In response, Wooten said he fired a warning shot above his head. However, according to Wooten, that did not scare the group away. Wooten said he then “closed my eyes and fired”.

Investigators later found the gun used in the shooting inside a trashcan in front of the westside Walmart- the pistol had previously been reported stolen out of Lubbock, according to the report.

Wooten was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon on a combined $36,000 bond. He’s been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and Theft of a Firearm.