ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The suspect accused of causing chaos that led to an officer involved shooting Friday night following a concert at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has been identified as 31-year-old Jeramiah David Hall. Hall has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, and more charges are pending, according to a University of Texas Permian Basin spokesperson.

On October 20, Hall reportedly tried to enter the event center to see a concert but did not have a ticket and was asked to leave. About an hour later, officers said they again saw Hall near the engineering building; when officers approached, he ran away.

Then, just after 10:00 p.m., officers noticed Hall driving a large front-end loader through the parking lot. Investigators said Hall then drove the tractor onto Highway 191 and hit both UTPB and Odessa Police Department police vehicles. Officers said the suspect ignored commands to stop, and “purposely” drove the tractor toward officers.

Officers fired toward Hall, about 100 shots were heard in video captured by concertgoers, and administered first-aid before Hall was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment. Hall was booked into Ector County Jail Monday evening after being released from the hospital. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

No guests or officers were injured amid the chaos and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. No other information has been released.