MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty early this year to stabbing a family as well as a Sam’s Club employee in 2020. Prosecutors said Jose Gomez, 21, attacked the Asian-American family- including two young children in a racially motivated attack at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The attack happened on March 14, 2020; following the incident, Gomez was charged with three counts of Attempted Capital Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The Federal Bureau of Investigation later charged Gomez with multiple hate crimes in connection with the case after an intelligence report said he attacked the family- people he had never met because he thought they were “Chinese and infecting people with the coronavirus”.

Gomez used a knife he found in the store and stabbed the young father after punching him in the face. He then stabbed the then 6-year-old child in the face and then stabbed an employee who was trying to help. His attack was cut short when an off-duty Border Patrol agent stepped in and stopped Gomez from doing further harm. While being held down on the ground, Gomez yelled at the family, “Get out of America!”

Following the incident, Midland District Attorney Laura Nodolf said, “There’s just no excuse. That is the bottom line. There is no excuse for committing a crime based on some type of racial motivation.”

“Hate-motivated violence will simply not be tolerated in our society and every person deserves

to feel safe from such vicious harm,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff for the Western District

of Texas. “Today’s sentence sends the message loud and clear that our office will aggressively

prosecute federal hate crimes while seeking justice for victims.”

Gomez will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.