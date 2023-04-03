ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man accused last week of causing a disturbance at Rosa’s Cafe and trying to fight employees has been arrested again. Basilio Madrid, 28, has now been charged with three counts of Assault and one count of Public Intoxication.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 1, officers were called to the 2300 block of Park Boulevard to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said a man, later identified as Madrid, had assaulted three family members and was being detained by witnesses who intervened to stop the attack. At the scene, officers found an intoxicated Madrid and said he had to be carried away because he could not stand on his own two feet.

Investigators said that Madrid’s girlfriend reported that Madrid pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face after a verbal argument escalated. Two of her family members reportedly tried to stop the assault and were allegedly assaulted in return. Officers said two victims had bruised and swollen eyes and another had a bloody bite mark on his arm.

Madrid was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a combined $15,000 bond.

This arrest comes on the heels of another situation reported late last month at a local restaurant. In that case, Madrid was arrested on March 27 after investigators said he entered a restaurant on 8th Street and began throwing chairs. Witnesses said Madrid reportedly then went into the kitchen and began trying to physically fight employees, saying he was going to “kill them”. Because Madrid admitted to police that he took crack cocaine prior to entering the restaurant, he was charged with Public Intoxication and Criminal Trespassing.