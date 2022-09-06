MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Wanted suspect Jessie James Johnson Jr., 31, was arrested September 2 after he was accused of shooting a man last week. Johnson has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court records and the Midland Police Department, on September 1, officers responded to a home on E Illinois Avenue after a victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the abdomen. Investigators said the victim identified the shooter as “JJ”- the victim stated after the shooting, JJ left the scene. Investigators did not state what led to the shooting.

Johnson remained at the Midland County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $100,000.