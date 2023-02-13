ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last June was arrested on a warrant late last week. Vasi Milton, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, around 4:30 a.m. on June 5, 2022, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 2600 block of E 11th Street after someone called 911 and said they heard gunshots. At the scene, investigators said they found a large amount of blood in the driveway, as well as six 9mm shell casings.

Witnesses told investigators that a physical fight between multiple people had occurred in the driveway. During the fight, witnesses said a man pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was then taken to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment for wounds sustained in the shooting.

The victim later told investigators that he tried to intervene when two women began to fight each other and that he was shot by one of their boyfriends who didn’t want him to try and stop the fight. Investigators later identified the boyfriend as Milton and requested a warrant for his arrest; he remained at large until he was arrested by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on February 10th.

According to jail records, Milton remained in custody as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $100,000.