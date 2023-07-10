ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Pecos man was arrested late Saturday night after investigators said he intentionally crashed into an Odessa grocery store because he was upset that the store was closed. Gonzolo Armendariz, 43, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon, Assault, Assault of a Security Officer, Criminal Mischief, and False Alarm or Report.

According to an affidavit, a little after 11:00 p.m. on July 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to HEB on 42nd Street after a vehicle crashed through the front doors of the store. The driver, later identified as Armendariz, reportedly exited his vehicle following the crash and started a physical fight with a security guard who responded to the crash. When officers arrived on the scene, they detained Armendariz and said he smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and was “belligerent” and was “not making any sense”.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that Armendariz exited his vehicle after the crash and fought with a security guard and a store employee because he was angry that the store was closed. He reportedly yelled, “Y’all didn’t let me in, so I let myself in”, then pulled the fire alarm and tried to leave the building as other employees were trying to exit.

OPD said he caused more than $50,000 in damages to the store.

Armendariz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was released the following day on a combined $46,500 bond.