MIDLAND, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Police are investigating after a body was found in Midland.

The deceased person, described as a male between ages 18 and 24 years of age, was discovered at the Cluster Apartments.

Police have one person in custody in connection to the investigation. The name of the person in custody has not been released.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please continue to check this page for updates.