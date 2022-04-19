MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- David Paul Finnegan, 37, the man accused of leaving a suspicious device at the Ector County Courthouse earlier this month, made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday. Finnegan has been charged with one count of perpetrating a hoax.

According to court documents, on April 7, Finnegan left a suspicious device at the front steps of the courthouse. The device consisted of a large PVC pipe containing miscellaneous objects. It was held together with black tape and had a wristwatch taped to it. The Odessa Police Department Explosives Ordinance Disposal team was called out to examine the device and later determined the device

did not contain explosives.

Further investigation revealed Finnegan was scheduled to be sentenced at the courthouse the day he planted the device. As a result of its discovery, the Ector County Courthouse had to be evacuated and shut down to the public for much of the day, causing various court proceedings to be postponed, including Finnegan’s sentencing.

Courtesy: Charles Perez

If convicted, Finnegan faces up to five years in prison.