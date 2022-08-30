MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglarizing a local restaurant.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 29, the man pictured below, along with two women who have already been identified, broke into Taqueria Jalisco at 4416 Briarwood Avenue by cutting a hole in the roof. The suspects then stole a safe that contained approximately $15,000 and walked north to the alley of Mimosa Court.

If you recognize this suspect, please call 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220829013. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.