Suspect charged with Murder in shooting death of Midland teen

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a Midland teen dead on Saturday.

Nikolas Moreno, 18, has been charged with murder.

According to an affidavit, a detective with Midland Police was called to the intersection of Hollandale and Parkway to investigate a homicide on July 31. Upon arrival, the detective learned a teen had been shot and killed. Officers at the scene told the detective they had two suspects detained for possible involvement in the case.

Officers who responded to the initial call said they met with Moreno and another unidentified juvenile. The unidentified suspect told police he was the one who called 911 to report the shooting. Meanwhile, Moreno showed another officer where the victim was, the affidavit said. The victim, identified to ABC Big 2 as “Josh”, was found with a gunshot wound to his side and three gunshot wounds to his lower back.

The affidavit states Moreno admitted to giving the victim acid before he, the second suspect, and the victim got in a truck to go buy alcohol. Moreno told police he and the victim were “tripping out on acid”.

During the drive to the store, Moreno said he got out of his truck to urinate. Moreno said the victim got in the driver’s seat and began to drive away. Moreno admitted he thought the victim was trying to steal his truck. According to the affidavit, Moreno grabbed on to the driver’s side door and punched the victim. Moreno told police the unidentified suspect and the victim began wrestling over a gun.

That altercation caused the truck to crash into a ditch, which caused a second gun, belonging to Moreno, to fall on the floorboard. Moreno said he feared the victim would get the gun and kill him. According to the affidavit, Moreno admitted the victim was shot three to four times with two different guns. Moreno then took the guns to his aunt’s house, where police say they were later found.

The unidentified juvenile told police he shot the victim because he was “scared for his brother’s life”. It is unclear what charges, if any, that suspect is facing.