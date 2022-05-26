ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught on video breaking into vehicles at a dealership. Larry Cole Robinson, 27, has been charged with two counts of auto burglary.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 3:00 in the morning on May 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to the All American Dodge service department in the 2500 block of E 8th Street to investigate a burglary in progress. The alarm company told police a suspect wearing a hoodie and shorts, carrying a dark backpack, had been caught on live video breaking into trucks that were scheduled for service.

At the scene, officers saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking away from a grey Dodge Ram. The suspect, later identified as Robinson, reportedly tried to hide from police by ducking down behind another vehicle, but he was quickly detained for questioning.

Officers then reviewed the video feed provided by the alarm company and saw Robinson rummaging around inside the bed of a truck. That truck was later found in the parking lot with an open bed cover and tools sprawled about. Officers also found a backpack near the vehicle Robinson had been trying to hide behind. Inside the backpack, officers found a laptop, headphones, tools, and gloves.

When questioned, Robinson reportedly denied breaking into the two trucks, but later admitted he had stolen the backpack, gloves, and tools from the bed of one.

Both the dealership and the owners of the trucks stated they wanted to press charges and Robinson was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $4,000. According to jail records, Robinson has been arrested multiple times since 2011 for crimes such as stealing guns, burglarizing a building, drunk driving, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.