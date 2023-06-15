ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Louisiana man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he broke into a motel room and caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Jarrick Donta Johnson, 50, has been charged with Criminal Mischief, a state jail felony, and Criminal Trespass, a class B misdemeanor.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:13 p.m. on June 12, officers were called to the Travelodge motel, located at 3075 E Highway 80 Service Road N, to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators learned that Johnson had allegedly broken a window and entered a vacant room. Once inside the room, officers said Johnson began destroying property, including a coffee maker, lamps, AC unit, refrigerator, window blinds, and a chair, by throwing the items out of a second story window. In all, Johnson is accused of causing more than $10,000 in damages.

Investigators said Johnson refused to exit the room when police arrived on the scene; Johnson reportedly continued to damage the property while a nearly two-hour standoff ensued. Eventually, officers said they deployed “chemical munitions”, in order to detain the suspect. Johnson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $7,000.