ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department arrested a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into a local car dealership. Michael Gowdy, 28, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building and one count of Theft of Property Greater than $30,000.

According to OPD, around 1:00 a.m. on November 2, officers responded to All American Dodge at 2510 E 8th Street to investigate an alarm call. At the scene, officers found Gowdy who had reportedly broken into the building.

Investigators said Gowdy had stolen two vehicles and was trying to steal a third when he was caught. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon on a $15,000 bond.