ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested a man Saturday after they said he stole a truck and then crashed into other vehicles at a local dealership. Xavier Ray Diaz, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Accident Involving Damage.

According to OPD, around 8:44 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a crash near 52nd Street and Tanglewood Lane. At the scene, officers found a Ford F-350, which had been stolen from the CVS parking lot just up the road.

Investigators said Diaz allegedly stole the Ford from CVS and then ran red lights before driving into oncoming traffic as he made his getaway. He then entered the parking lot of Sky Mazda and hit six vehicles in the parking lot before running away from the scene.

Officers quickly found Diaz in the area of Esmond and Graves, where he was arrested. Diax remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a combined $8,000 bond.

OPD said no one was injured in the crash.