MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man arrested earlier this month after being accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatening to kidnap their one-year-old child has additionally been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after a man said he was stabbed in the neck.

According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home after a man called 911 and requested medical services. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw blood in several places, but found no one inside the home.

Officers then were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after medical staff reported a victim with a stab wound to his neck. Inside a hospital room, officers found a victim with a bleeding wound to the right side of his neck. The victim told investigators he’d been stabbed by someone he knew, 27-year-old Jordan Galindo.

The victim said Galindo showed up at his home and was “behaving strange”. The man said he asked Galindo to leave his home and that is when Galindo allegedly came up behind him and hit him in the head and stabbed him with a “survival” type knife.

The victim said he then ran to the bathroom to get away from Galindo, who reportedly said, “that’s for mama”, when the victim asked why he stabbed him. Investigators said the victim received injuries to both sides of his neck, the back of his head, and his left hand. As of December 2, the victim remained hospitalized for those wounds, the report stated.

On December 6, while in jail on charges of Stalking, Burglary, and Interfering with a 911 Call, Galindo was also charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remained in custody as of Saturday morning on a combined $71,000 bond. On December 8, he was also charged with Violation of Parole.