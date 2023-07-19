ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly robbed a Whataburger and a gas station at gunpoint. Tristan Marcel Ward, 31, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery as well as Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on June 20, officers responded to Whataburger on E 8th Street after an armed man wearing a facemask and gloves entered the store with a gun. Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Ward, was caught on camera behind the counter speaking with employees before reaching into the register to grab $100 in cash. The suspect then left the store and drove away in a small SVU that was parked a short distance away.

On July 16, officers responded to another armed robbery, this time at the Valero gas station on E 8th Street. Investigators said the suspect in this case matched the description of the suspect in the Whataburger robbery. Video reportedly showed the man enter the store while holding a handgun at his side. Investigators said the suspect yelled at the clerk multiple times and told her not to look at him; he then left the scene with $821 in cash and again ran to a small SUV parked in another area.

The Valero employee told investigators that she recognized the suspect because he was a regular customer and had shopped at the store just one day before the incident. She was able to give investigators a better description of his vehicle and identified it as a grey Ford Escape.

On July 18, officers on patrol found a Ford Escape matching the suspect’s vehicle parked in front of a motel room on 2nd Street and learned the room was registered to Ward. Investigators then found Ward in his room and detained him for questioning. Inside the room, they reportedly found 17.5 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, a “cutting agent”, and $1,600 in currency.

Ward was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday morning on a US Marshal hold.