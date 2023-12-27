ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child amid a robbery. Tavoreon Smith, 36, has been charged with Robbery and Violation of Parole.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after 1:00 a.m. on December 14, officers were called to the 1900 block of N Lee after dispatch advised that a woman had been run over by a gold color Buick. At the scene, investigators found a woman sitting on the sidewalk crying.

The victim told investigators that he child’s father, identified as Smith, had picked her up from work around midnight and taken her to a home on Lee where he picked up an item from a friend. When Smith returned to the car, he allegedly asked the victim how much money she made that night at work. The woman told Smith she didn’t know how much money she’d made because she was afraid Smith would take it, as he’d allegedly done before. According to the victim, she actually knew she’d made $230 dollars that evening and intended to use the money for rent.

Smith reportedly told the 23-year-old victim that all the money she made was “his” and then punched her in the face, knocking out a tooth in the process. The victim said Smith then began to drive away while pushing her out of the vehicle. Once the victim was outside the car, she said Smith parked and walked over and grabbed her Coach handbag. The woman said she tried to hold on to her purse and Smith dragged her along the pavement until he was able to wrestle the purse from her grip. Smith the drove away with the purse and all the money inside.

After taking the injured victim’s statement, investigators requested a warrant for Smith’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on December 16. According to jail records, Smith remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday morning on a $25,000 bond.