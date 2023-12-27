ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly admitted to breaking into a woman’s apartment with a bag full of sex toys. Lowell Edwards Landers has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Sex Offense, Public Intoxication, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 9:30 a.m. on December 22, officers were called to an apartment building in the 1200 block of N Lee Avenue to investigate a disturbance. A dispatch operator told investigators that a woman had locked herself in the bathroom after an unknown man had forced his way into her home.

At the scene, several witnesses pointed at Landers and said they witnessed him breaking a window and forcing his way inside the apartment. Before officers could make contact with Landers, he reportedly ran back to his own home and threw a bag of items inside; however, he was quickly detained for questioning. Investigators believed Landers was intoxicated on a substance other than alcohol because of his “erratic” behavior and said they found him in possession of a methamphetamine pipe upon a search.

Once Landers was detained, officers spoke with the victim, who said Landers was a “complete stranger”. The woman said Landers approached her apartment door and tried to force entry by throwing his body against the door. When that failed, she said Landers shattered a window and reached inside to unlock the door.

Landers reportedly admitted to breaking into his neighbor’s apartment and said he was going to get “kinky” with the woman and have sex with her. He also claimed that she’d given him permission to come to her home by speaking to him through the walls. Later, officers searched Landers’ home and found the bag he’d thrown as they approached; inside that bag, officers said they found handcuffs and a whip that Landers had planned to use on the victim.

Landers was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.