ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after investigators said he conspired with an employee of a local business to steal more than $2,200 worth of goods. Pablo Navarrete, 23, has been charged with Theft of Property.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 6, officers were called to Forrest Brothers Tires on S JBS Parkway after a man, identified as Navarrete, arrived at the shop with 9 tires and asked for the staff to put them on his trailer. Navarrete told employees that he had purchased the tires from Forrest Brothers on 8th Street, but there was no invoice reflecting the sale in the system.

That’s when an 8th Street employee allegedly confessed to stealing the tires and deleting the ticket from the system. The employee said Navarrete picked up the tires from the shop and knew that they were stolen.

Investigators said Navarrete lied multiple times but finally admitted to his part in the scheme. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday morning. His bond has not yet been set.

It is not clear if the employee is facing any charges.