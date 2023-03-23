MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Out of five local women chosen as our top five remarkable women, who were nominated by you at all at home, our winner is Lisa Bownds, the CEO and Founder of Reflection Ministries in Midland, which provides restorative care to survivors of sex trafficking.

We took Lisa out for a special day completely dedicated to her, to remind her how truly remarkable she is.

“I am beyond honored for, just wow!” said Bownds.

First stop this week was at Mint Salon to get styled by Tommy Von Hair. She also took that opportunity to share whats on her heart with the well known stylist.

“It’s every opportunity because I don’t think that we even notice or that we pay attention because we don’t think that it’s not in our regular lives, so we we just overlook it and I just appreciate Tommy over at Mint just allowing me a minute to feel really pretty and have a moment and to also share my moment to help him recognize who might be in their salon ,who he might see especially with the Oil Show coming up,” said Bownds.

We then surprised her in a limo, provided by Moore’s Limo Service, all to make sure lisa and the women who nominated her rode in style…. Along with some flowers provided by Market Street Floral!

“This has been more that I could ever hope or imagine and I just want to say thank you its been a lot of fun,” said Bownds.

Next lisa was treated to a shopping spree at Shop Estillo in Midland… Lisa was fitted for an outfit provided by the store, but also was able to spend time with her close friends and feel special.

“It was really special we both have jobs in life that don’t really allow us to sit and just visit and be together and do things like this so that was just really special. I think selfishly for our friendship that was really special for us but just everything, the meaning behind it was everything, allowing her to just be the spotlight and be everything she’s always deserved to let that come to light has been just amazing,” said Lisa’s close friend Kresha Grizzard.

Next stop was Hoop and Barrel for lunch, a tapas spot in the tall city.. A time Lisa’s friend, Caitlynn Cornwell says is priceless.

“All we wanted was a day for her to know that she’s changing lives, she’s walking with the Lord so diligently and she is exactly where the Holy Spirit is leading her, and so I think for us we want her to feel that and if she’s good with that and that’s like the best day ever we could ask for,” said Cornwell.

And finally on Lisa’s special day she was gifted designer sunglasses, and a necklace/earring duo from occasions fine jewelry.

“She has done so much for the community so I think that the surprise, the limo, everything being top notch, she just really just deserved it. I think it was very special cause I don’t think she ever really gets any surprises cuz she’s the one running around town doing everything for everybody else, so for us to get to do this for her I think she probably loved it and I know definitely loved coming out and getting to support her,” said Cornwell.

All to make Lisa feel as special on the outside, as we all know she is on the inside.

Next week she’s being flown out to LA by Nexstar to meet all the other remarkable women from stations across the U.S.

“I leave on the 1st it will be fun, it will be incredible to meet ladies from all across the world that have received the same honor in their communities and just hear what they’re doing. I cannot wait to meet and see what they’re doing,” said Bownds.

“She deserves everything and more from this and I’m so happy for her to get to go to LA and get to meet other remarkable women and network with them and see how we can expand Reflection Ministries to other places and get to know people and things like that,” said Cornwell.

None of this could have been possible without our many sponsors, who selfishly donated different services and items to make Lisa’s say all the more special; Moore’s Limo Service, Shop Estillo, Mint Salon, Hoop and Barell, and occasions Fine Jewelry.