Credit: Reeses Bombon Chocolate, Getty Images

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Hershey Company has another way for chocolate lovers to celebrate.

May 18 is observed as I Love Reese’s Day, according to National Today. “The holiday was created by the “Hershey Company” in 2010 to celebrate the all-time favorite candy known as ‘Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.’ The company sponsored an online petition, which was signed by 40,000 fans who deemed it fit to give Reese’s its own special holiday,” National Today said.

The candy is still seen as the top-selling candy for the Hershey Company, however that’s not the only chocolate making news.

The Hershey Company just revealed a new KitKat Flavor just in time for the summer. The latest flavor, the KitKat Churro is a limited-edition item and will be available nationwide starting June.

Credit: Hershey Company

“We love seeing fan’s responses to our limited-edition KIT KAT® flavors – especially one as universally loved as churros,” said Alex Herzog, Associate KIT KAT® Brand Manager. “We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair.”

Try this new flavor or your favorite flavor of Reese’s at your local store! You can also celebrate by buying your favorites here.