Support pours in for Andrews HS band after deadly crash on I-20

BIG SPRING, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Support is pouring in from across the State of Texas after a deadly crash involving a bus carrying Andrews ISD band members on Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two were killed in the crash when a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 20 crashed head on into one of three Andrews ISD buses.
The driver who crashed into the bus was pronounced dead at the scene, and an adult on that bus was flown to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to DPS.
No identities have been released.
The buses were taking band members to Sweetwater to perform at the Andrews versus Springtown high school football playoff game, which was subsequently postponed.
Upon hearing the news, people from across the state have voiced their support for the band and the entire school district.
State Representative Brooks Landgraf kept his Facebook followers updated and offered his support to the community:
Other schools, including Andrews’ scheduled opponent offered their well wishes to the community:
Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon offered his prayers to the families:
Other bands around the state have offered their support after the deadly crash:
Senator Ted Cruz also offered his support.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash is still under investigation.