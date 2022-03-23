(Nexstar)- Law enforcement agencies from Midland and Odessa are gearing up for the annual Support Mor Badges event this Saturday. The kid-friendly event is part of the larger Bustin For Badges campaign, a clay shoot that raises money for the Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, the fundraiser raised more than $400,000; each agency received around $105,000. That money is used to help pay for much needed equipment.

This weekend, you’ll find representatives from each agency, along with McGruff the Crime Dog, and the famous Chick-Fil-A cow at Chick-Fil-A locations in Midland and Odessa. You’ll have the chance to meet your first responders and taste some yummy food.

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. March 26 at these locations:

4508 W Loop 250, Midland

5120 Andrews Highway, Midland

3805 E 42 nd Street, Odessa

Street, Odessa 4109 Faudree Road, Odessa

While there, you can also purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 2022 Polaris Ranger 500 UTV ($10,000 value), a Kent Kwik Gas Card ($2,600 value), or a SIG Sauer Semi-Automatic .308 Rifle with Scope ($1,600 value). Raffle tickets are $20 per ticket or $100 for 6 tickets. The drawing will take place on April 22nd and you do not need to be present to win.

There is also still time to sign up for the clay shoot, which will take place Thursday, April 21st and Friday, April 22nd at Windwalker Farms in Martin County. You can register for the event here.