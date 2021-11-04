Supply chain worries, how the national truck driving shortage is impacting the Basin

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Truck drivers play a key role in bringing goods across the state. Taking food and necessities to grocery stores and businesses.

Recently, the American Trucking Association says that the industry is short 80,000 drivers and the shortage could surpass.

Odessa College Truck Driving Academy hopes to help with the backlog of supplies.

Truck driving instructor William Church at Odessa College says the demand for truck drivers is at an all-time high. Church says companies have even called the college asking for certified truck drivers.

“Lately, we’ve been having companies calling us asking do we have any students who have their CDL license because we’re in need of drivers,” says Church.

With the holidays coming up, it’s been a battle to keep shelves stocked. At OC’s Truck Driving Academy people are able to get certified to be on the road in just 5 short weeks.

“It’s a five-week course it consists of backing pre-tripping and driving”, says Church.

A statement sent by Texas DPS, states the importance of getting more drivers CDL certified.

“We’ve all seen reports, or personally felt the impact, of the severe strain our supply chain is currently facing,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“By adding CDL services at select offices, we can get more qualified commercial drivers out on the roads to move more goods to Texans across the state and help meet the demand.”

Participating driver license offices will offer a limited number of appointments on Nov. 6, 13, and 20 to help Texans with CDL services.

