ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Sunflower Rx is more than a pharmacy- returning customers are greeted by name at this family owned and operated pharmacy and gift shop located in downtown Odessa. Which is something the owners said you probably won’t find when you use a big box pharmacy.

“We feel like most people want the more personalized experience of an independent pharmacy. We know our patients, we know their families…and that’s really important to us and it’s important to them (the customers) as well,” said owner Shay Meyer.

Shay and her husband, pharmacist Brian Meyer, opened Sunflower Rx opened several years ago and originally operated out of a bank building on Grant Street- but that smaller building, and the lack of parking that came with it, wasn’t meeting their customer’s needs, Shay said. Last year, Shay and her family moved the business to a new location- complete with ample parking and a drive-through window. Now located at 110 E 7th Street, the larger store not only serves as a pharmacy, but an incredible gift shop as well.

“We do have customers that are purely here for the gift shop- there’s something in here for everyone. We say the pharmacy is the business and the gift shop is the fun,” Shay said.

Shay and Brian stock the gift shop with nostalgic toys, drinks, and snacks, such as Moon Pies, original Troll Dolls, and retro candies. Shoppers will also find a large selection of vitamins, hand creams, stuffed animals, candles, holiday decor, and more- making the downtown shop a perfect place to shop for last-minute gifts.

For Shay and her family, running a small business that helps care for the community is important because, although Shay is originally from Fort Stockton, she’s happy to now call Odessa home.

“We love it here; we love the people, and we love this City, and we want to do all we can to make Odessa a better place,” she said.

The pharmacy accepts Medicare and most insurance plans and offers a wide variety of over-the-counter medications and vaccinations as well- if you’re looking for a locally owned provider offering fast, personalized and friendly service, you’ll find Meyer and her team Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can also give them a call at 432-227-0899, or find them on Facebook.