ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Summit Drive will be closed temporarily as crews begin installing a portion of the intersection at Faudree Road.

According to a release from the City of Odessa, 56th Street will reopen for eastbound and westbound traffic with temporary stop signs and painted stop-bars at the Faudree intersection. The city also stated that underground storm drains will continue to be worked on as franchise utilities relocate their systems to accommodate the new construction.

Citizens are being asked to follow all traffic control devices, expect delays, and find alternate routes if needed.