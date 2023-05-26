COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As many Texans plan to observe Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, Texas A&M Forest Service encourages residents to prepare for wildfires.

According to a release, wildfire activity has been below average this year due to the limited amount of grass and frequent rainfall across the state.

Since the beginning of January, state and local firefighters have responded to 1,166 wildfires, which have burned 39,167 acres statewide. Firefighters had responded to 6,343 wildfires, burning more than 518,000 acres, by this time last year.

Four to five weeks of dry conditions will result in a substantial increase in wildfire activity, as vegetation dries and becomes more receptive to burning, according to the Forest Service.

“The actions that homeowners take before a wildfire ignites are crucial to reducing structural ignitability and providing a safe environment for firefighters to work,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “The agency has responded to countless wildfires where mitigation measures were implemented well in advance of a wildfire event, which saved homes and lives.”

Texas A&M Forest Service suggests a few measures to decrease susceptibility to wildfires:

Keep five feet around structures free of combustible material, such as mulch, plants, firewood stacks, and patio furniture

For the area between 5-30 feet of a structure, keep grass moved and rake away vegetative debris

Keep a healthy, well-maintained landscape. Ensure plants are properly spaced, low growing, and free of resins, oils, and waxes which burn easily

Remove dead vegetation from under any decks

Prune trees so no low-hanging branches touch the ground. Avoid pruning oak trees from February through June to avoid the spread of oak wilt, and always paint oak wounds

Hot and dry conditions, which are typical of a Texas summer, will create an environment more supportive of ignitions.

“Though rains have helped decrease wildfire potential, we encourage everyone to be careful with outdoor activities this holiday,” said Karen Stafford, Texas A&M Forest Service Prevention Program Coordinator.

According to the release, 9 out of 10 wildfires in Texas are human-caused and preventable. The most common causes of wildfires during the summer are debris burning and equipment use, including parking in dry grass and dragging trailer chains.

The Forest Service also recommends these tips to help prevent wildfires:

Always check with local officials for burn bans and other outdoor burning restrictions.

Park in designated spaces and avoid driving over and parking on dry grass; heat from vehicles can easily ignite the grass

When using a cooking fire or campfire, never leave it unattended, making sure it is completely out by drowning it with water

If pulling a trailer, ensure chains are connected properly and not dragging on the road, creating sparks

Be careful when discarding cigarettes, matches, and other potential ignition sources

If you witness suspicious behavior or signs of arson, immediately contact local law enforcement

You can learn more about wildfires and how to prevent them on the Texas A&M Forest Service website.