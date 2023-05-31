MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Summer Mummers, the Permian Basin’s “zaniest” tradition for more than 59 years is set to open this weekend.
The melodrama, Rascality on the Rig, or Oil’s Well that Ends Well, held in Midland’s historic Yucca Theatre downtown, is full of laughs, drinks, and of course, popcorn…to eat or to throw. The show runs from June 1 to September 2 and tickets will go fast- you can get yours here.
And remember, once the melodrama, complete with hero and villain, ends, the fun is just beginning. The Olio is set to follow- it’s a series of short sketches, dances, and audience participation skits. Each sketch is about 60 seconds, making the Olio a fast-paced, “laugh-a-minute extravaganza”. Many of the sketches come from the minds of volunteers who diligently watch television and scour the internet looking for what is most likely to keep the audience laughing.
What to know before you go:
- You must have your I.D to consume alcohol
- No outside food or drink may be brought into the theatre- and drinks purchased at the theater won’t be allowed out either
- Popcorn may be thrown only during intermissions and people sitting in the balcony won’t be able to throw popcorn at any time. Patrons are asked not to throw popcorn that has fallen to the ground, and are asked not to throw trash either
- Patrons are also reminded to removed jewelry from fingers, necks, and ears because “popcorn wars” can get rambunctious
- Dress is casual, but sandals and flipflops are not recommended- in fact, wear boots, because traipsing through mountains of popcorn in heels is not fun!