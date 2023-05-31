MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Summer Mummers, the Permian Basin’s “zaniest” tradition for more than 59 years is set to open this weekend.

The melodrama, Rascality on the Rig, or Oil’s Well that Ends Well, held in Midland’s historic Yucca Theatre downtown, is full of laughs, drinks, and of course, popcorn…to eat or to throw. The show runs from June 1 to September 2 and tickets will go fast- you can get yours here.

And remember, once the melodrama, complete with hero and villain, ends, the fun is just beginning. The Olio is set to follow- it’s a series of short sketches, dances, and audience participation skits. Each sketch is about 60 seconds, making the Olio a fast-paced, “laugh-a-minute extravaganza”. Many of the sketches come from the minds of volunteers who diligently watch television and scour the internet looking for what is most likely to keep the audience laughing.

What to know before you go: