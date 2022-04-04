MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Get your popcorn ready! Summer Mummers is back for its 74th season of good laughs and popcorn throwing. The longest continuous melodrama in the United States is looking for volunteers to audition for this year’s show.

According to a post from the Summer Mummer’s Facebook page, this year’s show is titled “GAME OF HOMES – A SONG OF DIRTLAND” or… “I ALWAYS WANTED A PET DRAGON!”.

Whether you join the melodrama, Olio, or audition to be a dancer, Summer Mummers is hosting a kickoff party for newcomers and former members on April 10th from 1-4 pm at the Yucca Theatre.

Auditions to join the West Texas tradition will start after 4 pm the same day as the kickoff party and will continue on April 11th and 12th at 6:30 pm. No experience is required to audition.

